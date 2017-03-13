Belleville man, charged with 40 counts of child porn possession, sentenced to 16 years

A Belleville man charged with 40 counts related to child pornography was sentenced to 16 years in prison earlier this month.
Richard J. Varady, 61, was convicted on six of the original 40 charges as part of a plea bargain, according to St. Clair County court records. Judge Zina Cruse sentenced Varady to 11 years for distributing child pornography where the victim was under the age of 13, a Class X felony. He was also sentenced to five years on five counts of possessing child pornography, a Class 2 felony.
Varady’s time served in jail from his initial arrest in September will count toward his 16-year sentence. After he is released from prison, Varady will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.
A search warrant conducted at Varady’s home last year turned up what police described as “many computer files containing child pornography” on his computer.
Belleville police said an investigation touched off after they received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children, a task force operated by the state attorney general’s office.
