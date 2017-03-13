He said he wanted to blow up his house. He was talked out of it.

A special response team of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to the residence of a man who threatened to blow up his house on Sunday.
Deputies arrived around 11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Renois Lane near Cahokia where they smelled natural gas emanating from the residence.
A 49-year-old man inside the home was threatening to harm himself and and neighbors and wasn’t cooperating, according to a press release from the department.
A special response team then arrived, and neighbors from two nearby homes were evacuated.
During negotiations, the man walked in and out of his home until 4:15 p.m., when the special team of Illinois Emergency Alarm System officers coaxed the man out of the house again and took him into custody.
No one was harmed, and no one else was in the house at the time, according to the sheriff’s department. After the standoff was resolved, the man was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital for an evaluation.
“No charges are expected because of this incident,” the release stated.
Ameren Illinois crews remained on standy during the standoff, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in an email. Ameren crews assisted Camp Jackson Fire Department personnel in shutting off gas and electricity to the house after the man was removed to “secure the house from any possible damage or explosion,” Fleshren said.
Comments