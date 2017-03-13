Children find woman’s body lying in ditch. Police need your help to identify her.

Police are working to identify the body of a woman that was found laying face down in a ditch on 38th and Bunkhum Road on Saturday evening.
Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said police are not sure how the woman died. He said an autopsy will be performed Monday.
The woman was black, between 25 and 30 years old, about 5’6” tall and weighed about 100 pounds, according to police. Some children who had gone to a store in the area saw the body and called police. When police arrived, Tomlinson said they pointed the body out for them.
“She was found laying face down in a ditch, fully clothed. It looked like she had been laying there for a couple of days,” Tomlinson said.
Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Coroner’s office are assisting in the investigation, Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said she was not carrying any identification. He said police ran the woman’s fingerprints and have received a possible hit connecting them to a Washington Park resident.
The investigation continues into the woman’s identity and how she died, according to Tomlinson.
