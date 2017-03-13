Northwest fire district to hold meeting on upcoming referendum

The Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District on Wednesday is scheduled to have the first of two informational meetings on its upcoming bond referendum.
The fire district is seeking to issue a $1.55 million bond issue that would be paid over 20 years. The owner of a $100,000 would pay an additional $16.40 a year to the fire district. The district said payments on a bond that was passed in 1997 will be completed in December, and payments on the new bond issue would not overlap with the previous bond payments.
The district would use the money to expand and upgrade Engine House One at 1513 North Belt West for $600,000, to buy a new fire engine for $800,000, and to refurbish a rescue truck and $150,000.
To attend, the meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Engine House 2 at 3407 South Belt West in Belleville.
A second meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29.
