Bost to hold telephone town hall on Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall, according to a notice from his office.
The town hall is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.
“I will provide an update on health care reform, the economy, immigration, veterans, and any other issues you would like to talk about,” Bost said in an e-mail invitation from his office.
In the notice, Bost said the telephone town hall allows “as many constituents as possible the opportunity to share your concerns regarding issues before the United States Congress and the federal government.”
Constituents can sign up to participate in the town hall by going to bost.house.gov.
The second-term congressman has received criticism for not holding town halls as the health care debate has taken place over the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act. However there have been townhalls around the country that have been raucous and chaotic.
