Cause a traffic accident in this Illinois town and you’ll pay for more than the ticket

If you’re heading to Moline, here’s some information to remember: If you cause a traffic accident, you’ll have to pay for the police officer, the fire truck, or the ambulance.
The law in Moline, which as about four hours north of Belleville, is designed to help the city recover costs, according to a WQAD.com report.
The city made about $75,000 in fees in 2016.
“Moline does have a lot of commuter traffic with thousands of vehicles passing through every day. Those commuters use the resources that the citizens of Moline fund,” Public Safety Director and Police Chief Kim Hankins said in a statement to WQAD.
