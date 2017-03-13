Old Man Winter stops by metro-east just a week before spring begins

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and hazardous weather outlook for the metro-rast through Thursday morning.
The warning includes several Illinois and Missouri counties and includes cities included in the warning are Alton, Belleville, Cahokia, Centralia, Chester, Columbia, Edwardsville, and St. Louis.
“A hard freeze is expected each night through Wednesday night,” the warning stated. “... Sensitive plants and trees that started early growth because of the above normal temperatures in February and early March may be damaged or killed.”
Winter continues for the next few days with a Freeze Warning in effect for the next few nights. #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RUbnXz5SpA— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 13, 2017
Below, a look at the NWS seven-day forecast.
Tonight... A slight chance of drizzle and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday... Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.
Thursday... A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night... A 50 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday... Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night... A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday... A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments