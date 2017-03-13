Rep. Bost opens O’Fallon office, closes Belleville location

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, announced Monday that he has closed his Belleville office and opened a new metro-east congressional office at 302 W. State St. in O’Fallon.
“The new location will provide more convenient access from I-64 for constituents traveling from across the metro-east region,” a release from Bost’s office stated.
Things such as casework and constituent outreach, which were coordinated out of the Belleville office, will now be handled at the O’Fallon location.
Bost’s communications director, George O’Connor, said the office moved for no other reason than the convenience of the O’Fallon location.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert found the news to be shocking.
“I find it kind of unusual, we are the county seat,” he said. “We are the largest county, we have a lot of things happening in Belleville. ... I am kind of shocked. I told him I was originally proud of him because he did choose to come to Belleville.”
He added that this seemed to be a part of a bigger trend.
“I’m disappointed ... the vast majority of the population is in Belleville and the surrounding areas close to us,” Eckert said. “We tend to lose out to the interstate — we lost our hospital out there — I guess he’s joining the bandwagon. I am sorry to hear this.”
A message left with the St. Clair County Republicans was not immediately returned.
The congressman’s other office locations include:
▪ 101 East Third Street in Alton
▪ 300 East Main Street, Hunter Building, Suite 4 in Carbondale
▪ 2000 Edison Avenue in Granite City
▪ 1100 Main Street in Mt. Vernon
