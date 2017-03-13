Candidate profile: Ed Kostyshock

Name: Ed Kostyshock
Age: 79
Address: Maryville
Family members: Spouse – Rose, 3 children – Denise, Eddie and Desiree, 7 grandchildren
Office seeking: Trustee – Village of Maryville
Occupation: Retired from McDonnell Douglas Aircraft after 34 years as Superintendent of Fabrication. Worked for Boeing Aircraft as a contract engineer. Currently self-employed.
Previous elected offices: Village Trustee (current and previous), Acting Fire Chief, Asst. Fire Chief, Chairman of Parks & Recreation Programs, Chairman of Building & Zoning; Liaison to the Maryville Historical Museum and the Maryville Community Library District
Why are you running? I’m seeking re-election to finish projects that have been started during my term as trustee that are beneficial to the Village and citizens of Maryville.
What is the most important issue facing the Maryville Village Board?Maryville is growing and careful planning is a must for proper growth and development. I am concerned about the number of multiple housing units being built in our village and will address this concern as your voice on the Village Board.
Priorities if re-elected:
- Continue to expand and upgrade water and sewer systems.
- KEEP WATER AND SEWER RATES AFFORDABLE!
- Replace all oil and chip streets within our Village with permanent asphalt, concrete surface or a new procedure called MICRO SURFACING.
- I will also work for the commercial development of a 125 acre tract of land just north of I-55- 70. This development would provide more employment opportunities for our citizens, and a place to shop and do business. The development would also create a much needed new source of sales tax revenues for our community.
Funding has been secured for the following and Ed wants to keep these projects going:
- Completion of the EAST MAIN STREET improvements
- The Keebler Road & Hwy 162 roundabout. Work scheduled for this summer…an important safety issue for all of us!
- Applications have been presented to secure grant money for two projects: Keebler and Pleasant Ridge Roads.
Why should people vote for you? If elected I will continue to represent the citizens of Maryville in an honest and professional manner. I will work hard to find the best solutions for our community’s problems. I humbly ask for your vote on April 4th and thank you for your past support. It is an honor and privilege to serve you.
