Snow lingers today, and cold temps prevail until weekend

A chance of snow remains in the forecast for Tuesday, with clearing skies in the offing Wednesday.
Rain enters the forecast toward the end of the week, with springlike temperatures finally back in the picture by the weekend.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Scattered flurries before 11 a.m., then isolated snow showers after 1 p.m. cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. North wind 6 to 13 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night ... A slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday ... A chance of rain before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m.. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
