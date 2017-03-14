Lawsuit alleging rigged lottery moves from St. Clair to federal court

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list Pause

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

0:30 Police respond to head-on accident in 2500 block of West Boulevard

1:02 Belleville fire chief discusses his department's wish list

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

3:18 Belleville officials discuss crime in the city

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.