Coroner IDs body found in Washington Park

The St. Clair County coroner has determined the identity of a woman whose body was found Monday in a ditch near 38th Street and Bunkhum Road
Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. estimates the age of the woman, Nortisha Ball of the 2000 block of N. 54th St., was about 27, but investigators had not determined her exact age as of Tuesday morning. The coroner’s office was still investigating the cause of death after an autopsy performed Monday, though they found no signs of blunt trauma. Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said investigators will have to await the results of a toxicology report before determining a cause of death.
Some children who had gone into a nearby store saw Ball’s body and called police, Tomlinson said.
“She was found lying face-down in a ditch, fully clothed. It looked like she had been lying there for a couple of days,” Tomlinson said on Monday.
Illinois State Police continued investigating the death as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information on Ball’s death should call Washington Park Police at 618-874-0115 or Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990.
