Two home invasions rattle Swansea; four suspects arrested

Two home invasions occurred in Swansea on Sunday, according to police.
In the first, officers with the Swansea Police Department responded at 1 p.m. to the 1500 block of Karin Drive. Police said they found that a woman had beaten up a man after charging through his front door, which was unlocked, according to a news release from the department.
Police notified the Belleville Police Department, and officers there were able to locate the car parked at a residence and surrounded it. The two suspects then came outside and were taken into custody. Inside, officers found a firearm one of the assailants had shown during the invasion, according to police.
Later, around 10:30 p.m., Swansea officers responded to a second call in the 1800 block of Jamestown Road, where numerous people resided. Two men wearing masks were demanding money, and police caught them after they left, according to police.
All four suspects remained in jail Tuesday pending charges from the State’s Attorney’s office, according to Swansea police, who believe the cases were unrelated. As of Tuesday morning, police had not yet released the names of those involved, Deputy Chief Craig Coughlin said.
