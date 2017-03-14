Belleville man sentenced for 2014 East St. Louis murder

A 36-year-old Belleville man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for the 2014 murder of a man from East St. Louis.
Prosecutors accused Luigi E. Moore of first-degree murder for shooting 30-year-old Darian Massey in Alorton on Oct. 22, 2014. A gunshot to the head killed Massey.
Judge Randall W. Kelley found Moore guilty but mentally ill and handed down the sentence in a hearing on March 7. There was a range of punishment between 20 and 40 years for Moore, said Steven Sallerson, first assistant to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney. The state’s attorney’s office asked the judge to sentence Moore to the full 40 years, and the defendant asked for the minimum sentence, but the judge ultimately settled on the 36 years, Sallerson said.
Being found guilty but mentally ill means Moore qualifies for mental health treatment while in prison, though he will still have to serve the entire sentence. In contrast, defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity serve their sentences in a state psychiatric hospital, Sallerson said.
