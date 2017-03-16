Longtime Edwardsville IL basketball fans

A two-vehicle car crash on Illinois state Route 161 at North County Road in Mascoutah IL has resulted in a lane closure, restricting traffic to one lane. The accident occurred in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis MO.
The Village of Shiloh continues storm water and drainage improvements to Three Springs Lake next to Three Springs at Shiloh 115-acre development just recently acquired by Dierbergs, parent company to Shiloh One LLC.
Ed Traylor, a retired Illinois state police trooper, talks about his novel "The Crossing," which is partly set in Illinois, along the highways Ed once patrolled. In his novel, a Pakistani terrorist is set on a retaliation attack in the United States of America.
Shiloh Police has a new speed radar unit and it's been catching lots of speeders. One local resident likes having it in his neighborhood. Shiloh PD Sgt. Sean Joy gives the unit a test for the O'Fallon Progress.