Murder suspect charged in separate shooting of 66-year-old woman outside of a Denny’s

A man and a woman are now facing charges in a November 2016 Denny’s robbery in Fenton.
KMOV reports that 23-year-old Davontay Vastine charged with first-degree robbery, assault and two counts of armed criminal action last week.
He is accused of robbing and shooting a 66-year-old woman in the Denny’s parking lot, KMVO reported.
Vastine, of St. Louis, was already in jail facing murder charges Fox 2 Now reported.
In December, Monika Williams, 25, was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, two counts of armed criminal action and fraudulent use of a credit or debit service.
Both Williams and Vastine are also allegedly connected to an armed robbery of a woman in a Wal-Greens parking lot that same night.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
