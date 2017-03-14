Metro-East News

March 14, 2017 9:59 PM

Murder suspect charged in separate shooting of 66-year-old woman outside of a Denny’s

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A man and a woman are now facing charges in a November 2016 Denny’s robbery in Fenton.

KMOV reports that 23-year-old Davontay Vastine charged with first-degree robbery, assault and two counts of armed criminal action last week.

He is accused of robbing and shooting a 66-year-old woman in the Denny’s parking lot, KMVO reported.

Vastine, of St. Louis, was already in jail facing murder charges Fox 2 Now reported.

In December, Monika Williams, 25, was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, two counts of armed criminal action and fraudulent use of a credit or debit service.

Both Williams and Vastine are also allegedly connected to an armed robbery of a woman in a Wal-Greens parking lot that same night.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nancy Reagan Dies at 94

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos