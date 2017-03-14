You won’t be able to watch fireworks in Lebanon this year

The Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department announced late Tuesday night that the agency voted to discontinue its annual fireworks display.
In a post on Facebook agency officials cited costs and manpower as driving factors behind the decision.
“It’s difficult to break a tradition that goes back to the 1970s, but it’s getting worse each year getting the help, competing with the weather, and raising enough money to keep it going,” the Facebook post stated. “We are sorry for this, but there are still plenty of other local shows.”
Facebook commentors took to the post to express their disappointment, appreciation and fondness for the fireworks show.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
