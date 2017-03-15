12-year-old, playing with gun, shot dead Tuesday night

A 12-year-old child was shot and killed in south St. Louis Tuesday night, St. Louis media outlets reported Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Michigan Avenue in south city, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A 12-year-old and a 9-year-old were reportedly playing with a gun, but it wasn’t clear which one fired the shot that killed the 12-year-old, the newspaper reported.
The child was brought to a hospital shortly before 11 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
