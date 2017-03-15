Cards sportscaster talks about working with the Belleville Philharmonic

Legendary St. Louis, MO sportscaster Ron Jacober will perform with the Belleville, IL Philharmonic Orchestra as a play-by-play announcer for the first movement of Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5" alongside Tom Birkner, a jazz trumpeter and retired director of instrumental music at Belleville West High School in southern Illinois. The concert will take place in the Lindenwood University-Belleville auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 18.
Nancy Reagan Dies at 94

Mrs. Reagan was a trusted adviser to her husband, President Ronald Reagan, and a fierce guardian of his image. She championed efforts to fight drug abuse and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cidney Cooney is BND Student of the Week

Cidney Cooney, a sixth-grade student at Uniion Elementary School in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, hopes to travel to New York City to meet representatives from record labels, agents and casting directors from around the world.

St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

St. Clair County IL Jail Superintendent Phillip McLaurin discusses overcrowding issues that the jail faces as well as broken equipment and lawsuits over the living conditions inmates face in the facility. St. Clair County voters in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO will decide in the April 2017 election whether to increase the sales tax by 1 percent for public safety.

