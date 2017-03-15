Cards sportscaster talks about working with the Belleville Philharmonic

Legendary St. Louis, MO sportscaster Ron Jacober will perform with the Belleville, IL Philharmonic Orchestra as a play-by-play announcer for the first movement of Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5" alongside Tom Birkner, a jazz trumpeter and retired director of instrumental music at Belleville West High School in southern Illinois. The concert will take place in the Lindenwood University-Belleville auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 18.