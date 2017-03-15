Four charged in Swansea home invasions

Four people, who were taken into custody Tuesday face charges in two separate Swansea home invasions that occurred Sunday afternoon.
A Facebook post on the Swansea Police Department’s page stated Jevar E. Glover, Dustin Tims, Breanna J. Parr and Brandon S. Tillman have been charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Parr, 21, of Belleville, was charged in a home invasion that occurred in the 1500 block of Karen with Class A misdemeanor battery. Her bail was set at $5,000.
Tillman, 24, of Belleville, was also charged in the home invasion on Karen with Class A misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon and also has a bail set at $5,000.
In that home invasion in the 1500 block of Karen, an earlier post stated, a woman allegedly battered a man after barging through his unlocked front door around 1 p.m.
Glover, 23, of Maywood and Tims, 21, of Belleville were charged with residential burglary in connection with home invasion in the 1800 block of Jamestown. They both had a $150,000 bail set.
In the second home invasion, two men wearing masks allegedly demanded money from the residents at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Jamestown Road.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments