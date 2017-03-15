Thieves targeting purebred dogs in Southern Illinois

Two men are reportedly driving around in an animal control truck in Perry, Randolph and Washington counties and stealing dogs out of fenced-in areas.
KMOV reports that Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis says three dogs have been taken in Perry County and at least two other dog-snatching attempts have been reported.
ABC Channel 7 stated the thieves are apparently targeting purebreds.
Bareis told ABC the dogs are most likely being sold for quick cash and are “gone for good.”
Crime Online reported that no description of the thieves have been released, and residents should be wary of any unfamiliar people or vehicles in their neighborhoods.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
