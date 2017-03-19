Freeburg seeks to replace aging fire house with bond referendum

Inside of the Freeburg, IL Fire Protection District engine house, the cramped quarters force trucks to be within three feet of the racks where firefighters keep their turnout gear. Because there is barely enough clearance for the department’s engines, trucks are more expensive because they have to be custom built in order to fit for the fire district. These are only some of the reasons why the Freeburg Fire District is asking voters for permission to issue a $3.3 million bond in order to build a new fire station.