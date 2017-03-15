Two-car crash causes lane restriction on Illinois 161

A two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 161 restricted traffic to one lane, causing a backup, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mascoutah fire crews were on scene to clean up the accident at the intersection of Illinois 161 and North County Road.
Mascoutah fire crews cleaning up two-car accident at #Illinois 161 and N County Road. One take for injuries to St. Elizabeth's. pic.twitter.com/r0BCxNpDZX— Dana Rieck (@ByDanaRieck) March 15, 2017
One person was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville for treatment. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
