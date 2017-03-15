Metro-East News

March 15, 2017 6:35 PM

Two-car crash causes lane restriction on Illinois 161

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

MASCOUTAH

A two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 161 restricted traffic to one lane, causing a backup, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mascoutah fire crews were on scene to clean up the accident at the intersection of Illinois 161 and North County Road.

One person was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville for treatment. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Metro-East News

