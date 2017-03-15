Metro-east native named editor of The Charlotte Observer

Metro-east native Sherry Chisenhall will take over as editor of The Charlotte Observer in April as her predecessor, Rick Thames, gears up to retire.
Chisenhall, who was born in Belleville and grew up in East St. Louis and Troy, said her parents, Beverly and Wayne Chisenhall, still reside in Troy. She was first published in the weekly Troy Tribune covering girls basketball games in which she also played.
“The news business has seen extraordinary change from the days I remember typesetting and pasting headlines for the high school paper in the two-room Troy Tribune office,” Chisenhall wrote in an email Wednesday. “The speed of news is nearly instantaneous, and the need for facts and truth is greater than ever.”
She graduated in 1985 from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a double degree in journalism and political science. She then joined the staff of a newspaper in Biloxi, Miss., for a year before being hired at The Observer. After 14 years there, she moved to Wichita, Kan., and worked at The Wichita Eagle for the next 16 years.
She returned to The Observer last June.
The Observer reported that Thames told his newsroom Wednesday that the publication would continue as “a vital force for truth” under Chisenhall’s leadership.
“Like many industries that were disrupted by technology, we've navigated enormous challenges,” Chisenhall wrote. “That's greatly affected the way we cover news and the ways we get it to readers. But journalism itself has never been more important. I have great confidence in our ability to continue changing as our readers change, but to stay true to our core mission of fact-based journalism.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
