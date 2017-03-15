Parents charged in shooting death of St. Louis boy

Officials have charged the parents of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in south St. Louis on Tuesday night.
Yolanda Jackson, 40, and Donnie Holmes, 41, are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and involuntary manslaughter, according to a KMOV story
Donnie Holmes also faces two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and four counts of marijuana possession.
Damian Holmes and his 9-year-old brother were home alone in the 3300 block of Michigan Avenue in South City when the shooting occurred, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Holmes and the 9-year-old were reportedly playing with a gun, but it wasn’t clear who fired the shot that killed the 12-year-old, the newspaper reported.
The Post-Dispatch also reported that Donnie Holmes has a criminal record including drug possession in 1993, drug dealing in 1996 and failure to pay child support in 2009. Drugs were found in the home.
The children’s father came home before 11 p.m. and took Holmes to a hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. Police were investigating the shooting as an accident.
KMOV stated the investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.
