Search and recovery of body from Highland's Silver Lake

A body is taken from the bank of Silver Lake in Highland to a waiting ambulance. It is presumably the body of Cristy Campbell of Glen Carbon. The body was recovered at 1:15 p.m.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
An Illinois Conservation Police boat equipped with sonar criss-crosses the surface of Highland's Silver Lake Thursday morning. The edge of the lake at left is where the truck went into the lake.
An Illinois Convservation Police boat equipped with sonar criss-crosses the surface of Highland's Silver Lake Thursday morning.
Police walk along Illinois 143 as they prepare to search a wooded area next to the spot where the truck went into the lake.
Police gathered in the back of the house near where the truck went into the lake.
Madison County Sheriff's deputies climb aboard an Illinois Conservation Police boat on Highland's Silver Lake. The boat is equipped with sonar and was scanning the lake bottom.
Police re-locate to the spot along Illinois 143 at Silver Lake in Highland where the body was recovered.
Police from several agencies converge on Illinois 143 where it passes next to Silver Lake in Highland. The body was recovered at this spot.
