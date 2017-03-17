Child raises money to give bears to scared children

Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Police were also seeking the mom of six children who escaped the fire. A baby was rescued from an SUV in Highland IL Silver Lake, and police were seeking the driver. A body was found in the lake six hours later. This is footage from the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.
A neighbor's surveillance camera on Dogwood Lane captured the Nissan Armada SUV leaving the house at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, IL, and the flames reflecting on surfaces. Then the Campbell children are seen fleeing down the street. They called 911 from the neighboring Walmart store.
During the Tuesday, March 14 village election forum, Shiloh, IL trustee candidates Mark Hermann and Kenny Bouas, along with incumbent Bob Weilmuenster, shared thoughts and ideas on the village's future. Trustee incumbent Tina Warchol was not present or available for comment.
O'Fallon, IL, residents Marcia Bedard and Sue Ellen Choate are the trainers/handlers for Indy, a Golden Retriever, and Kudos, a Labrador Retriever. The dogs serve as therapy animals, visiting nursing homes, schools, libraries and hospice patients. The four were awarded Unity Hospice of Greater St. Louis' volunteers of the year.
Emergency responders performed CPR on a baby after the vehicle the baby was in crashed into a lake. The vehicle went into Highland Silver Lake at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Illinois 143. Rescuers did not immediately find a driver of the vehicle. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officers with a sonar-equipped boat were searching the lake. Police officers with K-9s were sweeping the nearby woods as well.