What happened at Dogwood Lane and Silver Lake?

A sleepy suburban subdivision in Glen Carbon woke before sunrise on a chilly March morning to fire trucks and police cars surrounding a home engulfed in flames.
Sixteen and a half miles away, 32-year-old Cristy Campbell drove her gray SUV, newborn baby in tow, off a two-lane highway and into Silver Lake near Highland.
The home at 15 Dogwood Lane where seven children and a couple lived had burned beyond a liveable state by 7 a.m., and a father, JAY/JUSTIN? CAMPBELL, 37?, had died in the blaze. Six of the children, ranging in age from 4 to 14 (?), escaped the burning home. Two fled to a nearby Walmart for help.
After arriving, a paramedic jumped into the cold water and pulled the baby from the car. Emergency responders performed CPR on the child, who was then flown to a hospital in St. Louis. The child’s condition WAS WHAT. The other children were placed in the care of a relative.
Meanwhile, police with dogs searched for Campbell in the woods near Silver Lake, but her body was later found at the bottom of the lake near where the car sank.
Neighbors said while the Campbell home was a little chaotic with so many children running around and playing, they seemed like a “normal” family. The Country Meadows subdivision where they lived is the kind of neighborhood with street names like “Red Bud Lane” and “Meadow Lane.” It’s tucked away behind a busy shopping area.
“They were nice people,” said Sherry Ricker, who has lived across the street from the Campbells since 2004. “She (Campbell) worked a lot.”
Mitchell Langenhorst has lived across the street from the Campbells for two years.
“They were normal people,” Langenhorst said. “The kids were pretty hectic.”
Langenhorst watched the stroy unfold on televised news. When he saw Campbell’s car pulled from Silver Lake, he said he recognized it right away.
“I recognized that car,” he said. “I saw it parked out front all the time.”
Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said officers had responded to “several” calls to the Campbell home in the past, though he described them as “day-to-day calls.” A search of Cristy and Justin Campbell’s records turned up mostly parking tickets, though Cristy Campbell was charged in 2014 after allegedly allowing her 5-year-old child to leave their home unattended. The charges were dropped after she completed parenting classes.
Cristy Campbell’s posts on social media depict a happy motherhood. Her Facebook profile picture shows her receiving a kiss from a dolphin. One post shows pictures of a child posing with a “Do the Right Thing” award. Family portraits and pictures of her newborn baby dot the mother’s Facebook profile.
Court records show Cristy and Justin Campbell’s marriage was rocky. They had their first child in 2002 and married in 2006. In 2005, Justin Campbell was charged with aggravated domestic violence, a felony, for slapping his wife, who was pregnant at the time. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea bargain, and he paid a $500 fine and was placed on probation for a year.
Ten years later, the couple filed for divorce, but then ended the proceedings, according to court records. Cristy Campbell ultimately finalized the process in 2013 without her husband’s participation.
