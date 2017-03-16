Press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash into Highland lake

Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Police were also seeking the mom of six children who escaped the fire. A baby was rescued from an SUV in Highland IL Silver Lake, and police were seeking the driver. A body was found in the lake six hours later. This is footage from the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.
Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake

A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland about six hours after a Glen Carbon mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon.

Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon

An adult died in a house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon; 6 children escaped. Authorities said the fire appeared to be connected to the discovery of a vehicle in a lake outside Highland. An infant was rescued from the vehicle.

Search of Silver Lake in Highland continues

Emergency responders performed CPR on a baby after the vehicle the baby was in crashed into a lake. The vehicle went into Highland Silver Lake at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Illinois 143. Rescuers did not immediately find a driver of the vehicle. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officers with a sonar-equipped boat were searching the lake. Police officers with K-9s were sweeping the nearby woods as well.

