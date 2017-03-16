Press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash into Highland lake

Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Police were also seeking the mom of six children who escaped the fire. A baby was rescued from an SUV in Highland IL Silver Lake, and police were seeking the driver. A body was found in the lake six hours later. This is footage from the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.