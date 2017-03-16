Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

Cristy Campbell had a troubled marriage with the father of her first six children, according to court records. Her house in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO burned early March 16, and a man in the house was killed, though the children escaped. An SUV rolled into Silver Lake near Highland, IL with an infant inside, but no driver was immediately found. Police were investigating the events as related. Sheriff John Lakin confirmed that the Glen Carbon Police Department had been to the home about 50 times.
Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake

A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland about six hours after a Glen Carbon mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon.

Search of Silver Lake in Highland continues

Emergency responders performed CPR on a baby after the vehicle the baby was in crashed into a lake. The vehicle went into Highland Silver Lake at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Illinois 143. Rescuers did not immediately find a driver of the vehicle. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officers with a sonar-equipped boat were searching the lake. Police officers with K-9s were sweeping the nearby woods as well.

