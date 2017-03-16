New Baden house fire sends two adults, child to hospital

A house fire in New Baden sent two adults and their 3-year-old child to the hospital Thursday.
New Baden Fire Protection District Chief Matt Flanagan said the house — at Fifth Street and Illinois Street — is a total loss.
Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour before getting the fire under control. The fire happened about 11:30 a.m.
Samuel Corley, Rachel Willman and their 3-year-old child, Christian Corley, were in the house at the time of the fire.
Flanagan said they were all taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Rachel Willman’s brother, Sean Begley, said he visited the couple and the child at the hospital.
“They're doing OK,” Begley said Thursday afternoon.
