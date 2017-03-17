Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

Cristy Campbell had a troubled marriage with the father of her first six children, according to court records. Her house in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO burned early March 16, and a man in the house was killed, though the children escaped. An SUV rolled into Silver Lake near Highland, IL with an infant inside, but no driver was immediately found. Police were investigating the events as related. Sheriff John Lakin confirmed that the Glen Carbon Police Department had been to the home about 50 times.