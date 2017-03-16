Glen Carbon community seeks donations for Campbell children

A Facebook post on the Country Meadows Homeowners Association page asked for community donations Thursday afternoon for the six children who escaped a house fire early Thursday morning.
The post states a neighbor, Mark Reinhard, offered to be the point of contact for the Campbell family. Property records show Reinhard lives a few streets over on South Meadow Lane.
“The children’s immediate needs are being met by the department but donations of gently used or new clothing and toys would be greatly appreciated,” the post stated. “In addition, gift cards to places like Wal-Mart would be helpful for family members to purchase items that are needed as well as help them with additional grocery expenses.”
The post noted Reinhard would be at his home, 72 South Meadow Lane, to collect donations from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
In light of the events, District 7 Superintendent Lynda Andre sent out an email Thursday afternoon in regards to the incidents.
“The district has been asked to ensure that grief counselors are available once the children are able to return to school; nurses are in the process of collecting articles of clothing and shoes for the children,” Andre wrote.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Needed donations include:
- Boy-Age 4- Clothing size-5T, Shoe size 10
- Girl-Age 6 (almost 7)-Clothing size (not given), Shoe size 13
- Boy-Age 8-Clothing size-8, Shoe size 2
- Girl-Age 11-Clothing size-11/12, Shoe size 5
- Boy-Age 13-Shirt size med to large, Pants-10/12, Shoe size 7-7.5
- Boy-Age 14-Shirt size-Large, Pants 14/16, Shoe size 9
