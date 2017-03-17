Hoping you have a green umbrella for St. Pat’s Day; stow it this weekend

It’ll be a bit of this and that in the weather picture for St. Patrick’s Day revelers, with scattered rain yielding to sunny skies later in the day.
The weekend promises to be sunny with more springlike temperatures, with rain reentering the forecast Sunday night and Monday.
The seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Scattered showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind around 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night ... A chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night ... Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday ... Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
