March 17, 2017 7:13 AM

24-year-old killed in car-train crash in Clinton County

A 24-year-old man died after his car collided with a train Thursday morning, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department was not releasing the man’s identity as of Friday morning.

The department was called around 9:45 a.m. to a private lane at 24505 State Route 161 where a passenger vehicle traveling north was hit by a westbound Norfolk Southern train. The area is east of Hoffman.

The Hoffman and Huey-Ferrin-Boulder Fire Departments, LifeStar Ambulance and an evacuation helicopter responded to the scene, according to a news release.

The man later died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The crash was still being investigated as of Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s department.

