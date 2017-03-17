Go from trashy to classy with events in Southern Illinois this weekend

This week, we’re going to start with a really stinky idea to get your weekend going, but the rest of it is pretty classy. Minus the baseball-related item, that is.
Pick up trash
The folks at Great Rivers Greenway, and a whole network of other organizations, is holding the Confluence Trash Bash on Saturday. Not only is it free to pick up trash along rivers and creeks within the Mississippi and Missouri rivers watershed, they’re even providing a free bagel breakfast to get you started from 8 to 8:45 a.m. at the check-in sites, which include the Missouri side of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, at 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis.
Prizes will be awarded at noon to those volunteers who find the weirdest, biggest and most expensive trash.
All you need to join the Confluence Trash Bash is to bring your own water bottle and gloves.
For more information, go to www.greatriversgreenway.org.
Take a break
Parents of special-needs children are invited to take a break while their children socialize and have a good time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Journey, 200 Dapron Drive in Belleville. Cost is $5, which covers lunch for the child.
The Respite Day is provided by Elisha’s Cove, founded by Melanie Stith. Her son is on the autism spectrum.
“Parents need a break, but sometimes it’s hard to ask for one,” Stith says.
While the parents are out, the children are provided a lunch and can watch a movie, play basketball or take a walk to the park with volunteers. Elisha’s Cove welcomes children with a range of special needs.
“It’s not really structured, we just let the children play at their leisure,” Stith said.
For more information, call Stith at 314-433-5372 or email elishascove@gmail.com.
Batter up
The Belleville Stags Vintage Base Ball Club open the 2017 season with its annual Good Will Match at noon Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois Street in Swansea.
The Belleville Stags play old-school baseball, which is a bit different than today’s version. Vintage teams around here play with rules written in 1860. Among other things, the pitcher tries to put the ball just where the batter wants it. You can’t over-run first base, either. And gloves? Pfft – those didn’t come around til later; the Stags play bare-handed.
At 6 p.m., the Stags will be all cleaned up and ready for their fourth-annual preseason fundraiser, this year at Big Daddy’s 618 at 313 E. Main St., Belleville. The fundraiser is $30 a person, starts at 6 p.m., and includes all you can eat buffet, domestic beer. There will be a 50-50 drawing and attendance prizes. The proceeds support the club’s travels, uniform costs and more.
For more information, go to www.bellevillestags.com.
Watch the nose
For the kiddos this weekend, consider a live-action “Pinocchio” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Dunham Hall on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Campus. The Blue Fairy and wood elves introduce the story and more as the wooden boy takes off on his misadventures. Tickets are $5 for children and $7 for adults; for more information go to https://www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater/SeasonChild.shtml or call 618-650-2774.
Classical Pops concert
The most classy offering of all this weekend even claims it as part of its name. The Belleville Philharmonic Society presents “Classical Pops” at 7 :30 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University Auditorium in Belleville. Tickets are $18 at the door.
The orchestra’s program includes light classics and family favorites from Broadway and Hollywood. St. Louis sportscaster legend Ron Jacober will provide a sporting take on Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, as imagined by P.D.Q. Bach.
