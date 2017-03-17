MoDOT plans lane, ramp closures along I-44/I-55

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans on Friday night to close several lanes and ramps along westbound Interstate 44/southbound Interstate 55, the agency said.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, crews are scheduled to close the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to westbound I-44/southbound I-55, MoDOT said. The ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut will also be closed. The detour for the ramp closure will be to take eastbound I-44 to Washington Avenue, make a U-turn under the interstate and get back on westbound I-44/southbound I-55.
At 11 p.m., crews are scheduled to close:
▪ All but one lane on westbound I-44 between Broadway and Park Avenue;
▪ The ramp from southbound Memorial Drive to westbound I-44/southbound I-55; and
▪ The ramp from westbound I-44/southbound I-55 to 7th Street. The detour for this ramp is to take the 12th Street/Gravois exit.
Lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen late Saturday evening, but drivers will have only one lane open on the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to westbound I-44/southbound I-55, MoDOT said.
MoDOT also said motorists will also have three 10-foot lanes on westbound I-44/southbound I-55 between the Poplar Street Bridge and the I-44/I-55 interchange. The lanes will remain this way until the bridge work on westbound I-44/southbound I-55 is completed in July.
