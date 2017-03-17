A 20-minute press conference offered the details about a troubled household with 50 police calls, a fatal fire in Glen Carbon, IL, and mom's SUV crashing into a lake in Highland, her baby being rescued from the water and her body being found hours later. The crash and fire were in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Madison County, IL, Sheriff John Lakin conducted the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.
Several ambulances and police and firefighters were responding about 8:30 a.m. Friday to a crash near the railroad tracks on North Belt West by Freedom Drive in Belleville. It appeared the car struck a utility pole.
Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Police were also seeking the mom of six children who escaped the fire. A baby was rescued from an SUV in Highland IL Silver Lake, and police were seeking the driver. A body was found in the lake six hours later. This is footage from the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.
A neighbor's surveillance camera on Dogwood Lane captured the Nissan Armada SUV leaving the house at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, IL, and the flames reflecting on surfaces. Then the Campbell children are seen fleeing down the street. They called 911 from the neighboring Walmart store.
A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland about six hours after a Glen Carbon mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon.
O'Fallon, IL, residents Marcia Bedard and Sue Ellen Choate are the trainers/handlers for Indy, a Golden Retriever, and Kudos, a Labrador Retriever. The dogs serve as therapy animals, visiting nursing homes, schools, libraries and hospice patients.