Metro-East News
Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story
Paramedic Todd Zobrist is being hailed a hero after saving a baby from a vehicle that went into Silver Lake in Highland, IL, on Thursday morning. Police say the baby’s mother, Cristy Campbell, 32, of Glen Carbon, IL, drove a blue-gray Nissan Armada SUV, with the 3-month-old baby inside, off a two-lane highway and into Silver Lake, which is located in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. This is the full video from Zobrist's press conference, Friday, March 17, 2017.