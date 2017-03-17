Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story

Paramedic Todd Zobrist is being hailed a hero after saving a baby from a vehicle that went into Silver Lake in Highland, IL, on Thursday morning. Police say the baby’s mother, Cristy Campbell, 32, of Glen Carbon, IL, drove a blue-gray Nissan Armada SUV, with the 3-month-old baby inside, off a two-lane highway and into Silver Lake, which is located in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. This is the full video from Zobrist's press conference, Friday, March 17, 2017.

Metro-East News

Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

Cristy Campbell had a troubled marriage with the father of her first six children, according to court records. Her house in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO burned early March 16, and a man in the house was killed, though the children escaped. An SUV rolled into Silver Lake near Highland, IL with an infant inside, but no driver was immediately found. Police were investigating the events as related. Sheriff John Lakin confirmed that the Glen Carbon Police Department had been to the home about 50 times.

Metro-East News

Authorities talk Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash into Highland lake

Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire Thursday morning in Glen Carbon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Police were also seeking the mom of six children who escaped the fire. A baby was rescued from an SUV in Highland IL Silver Lake, and police were seeking the driver. A body was found in the lake six hours later. This is footage from the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.

Editor's Choice Videos