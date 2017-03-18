IDOT plans lane restrictions along I-70, 270

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane closures along eastbound Interstate 70 and eastbound Interstate 270, south of Edwardsville, starting Monday, to allow for electrical work, the agency said.
The work is planned during non-peak hours on the outside lane of each interstate, IDOT said.
Work is planned along I-270 between Illinois 159 and the I-55/70/270 interchange, the agency said. All lanes will be open between 1 and 6 p.m.
IDOT plans to have work along I-70 between the I-55/70/270 interchange and 1.6 miles east of the interchange. All lanes will be open between 2 and 5 p.m.
The electrical work along the highways is expected to be completed by the end of the month, IDOT said.
Comments