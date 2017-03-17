Man dies after striking utility pole in Perry County

A Mulkeytown man died Friday morning on Illinois 154 west of Conant Road after his truck went off the road and struck a utility pole.
A release from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office stated Billy Ray Zettler, 60, was taken to Pinckneyville Community Hospital but later died as result of his injuries.
Police do not know what caused the accident, but they suspect he may have had a medical episode that caused him to lose control of his 2002 6x4 Ford truck.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Coroner’s Office are actively investigating the accident.
