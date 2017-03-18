Cool temperatures remain; chance of showers ahead

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. High around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Low in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. High in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Low in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. High in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low around 50. Temperature rising through the 40s by midnight, then near steady overnight.
FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 60s.
