New gym to open in Belleville, new Captain D’s locations coming to metro-east

A Club Fitness is planned in the former Office Depot at 20 Carlyle Plaza in Belleville.
The new gym is expected to open in June.
The location, which is more than 25,000 square feet, will have about 15 to 20 employees. This will be the 24th Club Fitness in the St. Louis-area, and sixth in Illinois, said General Manager Brandon Grosse.
People can sign up for memberships at a preview location at 30 Carlyle Plaza.
Grosse said people who sign up for the new gym will have access to other Club Fitness locations in the area as the Belleville gym is prepared for opening.
The gym will include cardio equipment, a group exercise studio, a cycling studio, a cardio movie theater, a free weight section, a kids area, a cross training and stretching room, a group training studio, a tanning salon, a relaxation room with hydro massage, and a smoothie bar, among other things, according to the club fitness website.
For more information about the Club Fitness, call 618-235-2687.
Tap room, banquet room opening
Craft brewer 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. plans to open the tap room and banquet hall the brewery’s new location at 6435 W. Main St. in Belleville.
Opening of the bar and banquet hall is a precursor to the opening of the new brewery and canning plant, which are being constructed at the location.
Brewery owners have invited the public to a grand opening at 5 p.m. March 25 when a new draft beer, a Vienna lager, will be unveiled.
The new tap room and banquet room are part of a $3 million renovation at the former Mad Pricer grocery store.
For more information, go to www.mainstreetbrewingco.com/.
Two Captain D’s locations in the works
Captain D’s plans to open locations in Collinsville and in Granite City, the company said in a news release.
The locations will be operated by franchisee Bassam Ramadan. These will be his first Captain D’s franchises.
Ramadan is slated to open his first restaurant by the end of 2017, with an additional location to follow in the coming years.
“When looking for potential franchisee candidates who may be a good fit for our network, it’s important to us that they share our commitment to guest-centric values and have a passion for the Captain D’s brand. Each of our new franchisees fit this mold, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the team,” said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of Captain D’s.
Company spokeswoman Caitlin Willard said exact locations for the two restaurants have yet to be determined.
Willard said locations typically have 25 employees and have room for a drive thru and a seating area.
Credit union honored
The GCS Credit Union based in Granite City, has been awarded first place in the state competition for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award.
The award was presented by Kevin Shaw, Illinois Credit Union System Regional director, during the credit union’s annual meeting.
The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award is presented to the credit union that does the most in the way of charitable contributions and community-related activities, the company said in a news release.
GCS Credit Union was honored for its Community Random Acts of Kindness Project, which is the contribution of money and/or physical goods to surprise local charities throughout the year by GCS employees, according to a news release.
Through this project, more than $50,000 has been donated to charities in the communities GCS serves, the credit union said.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments