Bad light bulb socket evacuates popular New Baden restaurant

A restaurant in New Baden was briefly evacuated after employees smelled smoke Sunday morning.
The New Baden Fire Department responded to Good Ol’ Days after cooks reported smelling smoke.
Fire Chief Matt Flanagan responded to the scene but didn’t see smoke, he said.
He went to each area of the restaurant and told patrons to leave the establishment while crews investigated. Some thought a fire could be coming from an apartment above the restaurant.
Flanagan then paged the Lebanon Fire Department for a ladder truck, he said.
One Lebanon firefighter walked through the building with a thermal camera and found a high temperature coming from a light bulb socket in the hallway. After taking out the bulb, the temperature went down dramatically, Flanagan said.
Comments