Business conference planned for Saturday

A business conference intended to help black-owned businesses is planned for Saturday.
The Kingdom Business Conference is intended to be an opportunity for business owners to aggregate with one another and support black businesses, said The Rev. John Curry of the Conqueror’s Christian Center in Belleville.
The conference is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Conqueror’s Christian Center, 200 E. Washington St., Belleville.
Business owners are scheduled to be in attendance to share and discuss strategies for start-ups, such as business plans, business ideas and marketing strategies, Curry said.
Curry said he “wants to start working together as a black community. The only people who will help us is us.”
The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Harry Parker, the owner of the Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, which has locations in Creve Couer and in Edwardsville.
Organizers hope to make this an annual event.
The conference is free to open to the public.
