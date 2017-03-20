O’Fallon police officer receives Major Case Squad honor

O’Fallon Police Officer Brian Riggar recently received an award from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for showing heroism and outstanding community service, among other qualities, O’Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook announced Monday in a news release.
Riggar received the Robert G. Lowery, Sr. Award of Investigative Excellence on March 17 during the Major Case Squad’s annual training conference. The award honors a Major Case Squad investigator who demonstrates exemplary character through an act of heroism, outstanding community service, innovation in law enforcement or leadership.
Riggar has been an active member with the Major Case Squad for five years and currently holds the supervisory position of deputy report officer.
Deputy commanders and investigators describe him as “focused, committed, and well-organized,” the police chief said in the release. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has described Riggar as “dependable, always prepared, trustworthy and always willing to go the extra mile,” Van Hook said.
Riggar is the second member of the O’Fallon Police Department to receive this honor. Captain Jim Cavins received the award in 2014.
Comments