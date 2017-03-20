U.S. attorney files civil suit against Marion inmate ties to al-Qaida

U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office has filed a civil suit against a Pakistani man, with ties to al-Qaida, who they allege unlawfully gained his citizenship.
A release stated 47-year-old Iyman Faris serving a criminal sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary at Marion for conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. He was sentenced to 20 years in October 2003.
“The civil complaint alleges that Faris entered the United States fraudulently by using another’s passport that he willfully misrepresented the circumstances under which he entered the United States on subsequent applications for immigration benefits, and that he twice testified falsely to obtain immigration benefits,” the release stated.
The complaint goes on to state that Faris lacked an attachment to the principles outlined in the U.S. Constitution when he provided material support to al-Qaida.
Faris became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 16, 1999.
“The prosecution of this case demonstrates the commitment of the Department of Justice to preventing immigration fraud,” Boyce said in the release. “It is important to ensure the path to legal naturalization remains secure and free of fraud. When people enter the United States, immigrate, and later become citizens, all done through fraud and misrepresentation, their unlawful actions harm the integrity of our immigration system.”
