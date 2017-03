O'Fallon second-grader is a two-time state championship wrestler

Angelina Kelley, 7, of O'Fallon, IL is a second grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary School and champion wrestler with the O'Fallon Little Panthers in southern Illinois. She's won two state championships and on will be featured on an episode of NBC's "Little Big Shots," a TV show co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey that allows children from all over the world to showcase their talents.