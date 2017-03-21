Candidate Profile: Stanley Huddleston

Name: Stanley Huddleston
Age: 56
Immediate Family members: Wife, Margie Huddleston
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Election Judge, four years
Why are you running? To bring new energy to the board and to diverse in minds of thought.
What is your view on township government and its role? After reading information about the duties of the government I think job well done.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? We are looking for a person who has the abilities and competence to perform task in a manner of self control and working with other personnel.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? Major growth and space for infrastructure. I would ask the public for their thought on some things because they see why the city miss.
Why should people vote for you? I would like the people to vote for me (because) I have experience in leadership, caring, teaching. That came from being in the Army for four years as squad leader.
