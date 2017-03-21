Metro-East News

March 21, 2017 10:46 AM

Candidate Profile: Stanley Huddleston

Name: Stanley Huddleston

Age: 56

Immediate Family members: Wife, Margie Huddleston

Town: Edwardsville

Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Election Judge, four years

Why are you running? To bring new energy to the board and to diverse in minds of thought.

What is your view on township government and its role? After reading information about the duties of the government I think job well done.

If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? We are looking for a person who has the abilities and competence to perform task in a manner of self control and working with other personnel.

What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? Major growth and space for infrastructure. I would ask the public for their thought on some things because they see why the city miss.

Why should people vote for you? I would like the people to vote for me (because) I have experience in leadership, caring, teaching. That came from being in the Army for four years as squad leader.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Student of the week talks about her published artwork

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos