Police searching for missing Ferguson teen

Ferguson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing from the 1500 block of Starlight Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday.
According to KSDK, Willow Lynn Canaday is described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with purple hair, hazel eyes and a medium complexion. Police reported she was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, a black sweatshirt with an alien on the front and black jeans.
An endangered persons advisory stated the teen had an argument with her parents around 7 p.m. She was later discovered missing, and her parents found a suicide note she left.
Canaday suffers from ADHD, depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, KSDK reported.
Anyone with information on Canaday’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments