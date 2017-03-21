Police searching for missing Ferguson teen

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices Pause

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

21:28 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story

2:58 Authorities talk Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash into Highland lake

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:33 Edwardsville and Glen Carbon collect donations for orphaned kids